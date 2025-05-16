I was catching up after some things I had to tend to that took me away from The Movie.

I turned an eye to events in my homeland, (all, now, a movie) and wondered if James Comey really had threatened President Trump’s life on Instagram.

Turns out, he had.

[Image above, now deleted by Comey.]

What would possess him? Does he want to go to prison?

What immediately came to mind was the feeling I have always had about James Comey, namely that he suffers from some un-diagnosed condition so severe it may even inspire pity in us, if we knew the extent of it.

Something like… maybe, paraphilic infantalism?

It’s very disturbing to have to see his face (again) and not even understand what he is.

James Comey is not a man.

What, then, is he?

He seems to want people to bend over him in a crib and coo, and grab his cheeks.

I can see it when I close my eyes.

He wants to be perceived as adorable.

Incredibly disturbing, in a “grown man.”

Digression ahead—

A Wikipedia page that has to be read to be believed—on paraphilic infantalism. (Thank me later.) While you’re at it, read this one too, possibly even more jaw-dropping, but I can’t spell it out here.

I’m quite serious—those two Wikipedia pages are extremely but extremely bizarre. The tone! The detail! The defensiveness! Just astounding. Who writes this stuff?]

Meanwhile, I’m grateful to our friend James Howard Kunstler for writing a most excellent, searing essay on Comey-gate.

I could not have done so, but he has, and it says it all.

It begins, thus:



Read the rest of Kunstler’s essay “Cool?” here.

Meanwhile, about President Trump’s trip to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and UAE, I have some thoughts forming. Mainly: The entire world “order” has shifted, and nothing that seemed to apply one week ago applies now. Some of us may need time to collect our thoughts, or get our bearings.

I honestly keep finding myself laughing, and feeling fleetingly aware of the great cosmic joke of it all— but then it leaves me again. I wonder if it’s “ok to laugh.”



What’s So Funny?

“No way they played YMCA in the end.”



—YouTube comment

The other day I had uploaded the entire speech President Trump gave in Riyadh, but I did not finish the post I was writing. Now I return to it and find, they have all edited out the astonishing YMCA finale, on almost all channels. You can catch a few seconds of it here, if you scroll to the end:





And it has survived on X, so you can still see it here:





And there’s more…

Clip here.

Have you ever seen anything more unexpected in your life?

I have not.

