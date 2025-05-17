James Comey Taken In For Questioning By Secret Service For Perceived Death Threat Against POTUS, As Whistleblower Emerges To Reveal 2015 Comey Led 'Honeypot' To Compromise DJT With 2 Women Agents
Other Prominent Trump Hating Dems Also Post Comey's Assassination Code, And Do NOT Deny What It Means. Krassenstein Posted "It's Time!" Whitmer Tucked Code Into Background For Interview.
Rising anger at Patel, Bondi, and Bongino. Clip here, Laura Ingraham interviews former Secret Service agent.
Fox News clip about Comey’s ‘Honeypot’ operation here.
Is he claiming he just saw this on the beach during a walk? Is he actually praising his non-violent nature as he boasts he took the post down?
How was this idiot ever the head of the FBI?
Whitmer should be taken in for “questioning” too, along with Krassenstein.
This is truly unbelievable.
No mention of any of this on Bondi, Patel, or Bongino’s X accounts. Instead, the story about Patel shutting down FBI headquarters.
That’s strange. This X account found FBI HQ appeared to have been shuttered for years.
As usual, plenty of outrage, confusion, apoplexy (media content) but no action or resolution.
It’s not about the seashell death threat only; It’s about all the nested, treasonous plots Comey and his gang ran against Trump since at 2015. FISA-Gate, Russia-Gate, Crossfire Hurricane, Jan 6—all of it.
I’m starting to think this really is one big movie with actors for the purpose of all the actors being on TV telling highly paid Fox news anchors how outrageous it all is.
With an apparently deserted, moldy FBI headquarters at the center of it all, and nobody even notices? (Except those quoted above.)
Truly strange.
Patel, Bongino, Bondi, Bove, et al., may be working on a comprehensive racketeering and conspiracy case gathering a range of public figures together to answer for the sequential fuckery launched on half the nation since 2016 — RussiaGate, FISA abuse, Mueller operation, fake impeachment, election fraud, J-6, lawfare. . . . As Tom Petty observed, the waiting is the hardest part.
Many citizen journalists have reported the same about the FBI a few years ago. They say DC is a ghost town. A woman who goes by the name of Nancy Drew has done a lot of reporting in DC.
We are watching a scripted show with many masked actors, doubles, and clones. It's not a conspiracy theory.
Our biggest problem, aside from child trafficking is that DC is not a part of the United States. It is its own country. Our government was captured eons ago and controlled by foreign entities. The Vatican being just one part of the Empire. The other part is the Bank of London Corporation. The 3 red stars on DC's flag represents this.
We didn't win the Revolutionary War. We are still a British Colony.
There is much more and a lot going on behind the scenes. Many psyops.