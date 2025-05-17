Rising anger at Patel, Bondi, and Bongino. Clip here, Laura Ingraham interviews former Secret Service agent.

Fox News clip about Comey’s ‘Honeypot’ operation here.

Is he claiming he just saw this on the beach during a walk? Is he actually praising his non-violent nature as he boasts he took the post down?

How was this idiot ever the head of the FBI?

Whitmer should be taken in for “questioning” too, along with Krassenstein.

This is truly unbelievable.

No mention of any of this on Bondi, Patel, or Bongino’s X accounts. Instead, the story about Patel shutting down FBI headquarters.

That’s strange. This X account found FBI HQ appeared to have been shuttered for years.





Credit.

As usual, plenty of outrage, confusion, apoplexy (media content) but no action or resolution.

It’s not about the seashell death threat only; It’s about all the nested, treasonous plots Comey and his gang ran against Trump since at 2015. FISA-Gate, Russia-Gate, Crossfire Hurricane, Jan 6—all of it.

I’m starting to think this really is one big movie with actors for the purpose of all the actors being on TV telling highly paid Fox news anchors how outrageous it all is.

With an apparently deserted, moldy FBI headquarters at the center of it all, and nobody even notices? (Except those quoted above.)



Truly strange.

If you want to support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber (only ~$1.25 per week!).

You can also make a one time donation:

One Time Donation (PayPal)

Thank you! 🙏

And huge thanks to all who are already paid subscribers.