James Howard Kunstler
Patel, Bongino, Bondi, Bove, et al., may be working on a comprehensive racketeering and conspiracy case gathering a range of public figures together to answer for the sequential fuckery launched on half the nation since 2016 — RussiaGate, FISA abuse, Mueller operation, fake impeachment, election fraud, J-6, lawfare. . . . As Tom Petty observed, the waiting is the hardest part.

Carol Guajardo
Many citizen journalists have reported the same about the FBI a few years ago. They say DC is a ghost town. A woman who goes by the name of Nancy Drew has done a lot of reporting in DC.

We are watching a scripted show with many masked actors, doubles, and clones. It's not a conspiracy theory.

Our biggest problem, aside from child trafficking is that DC is not a part of the United States. It is its own country. Our government was captured eons ago and controlled by foreign entities. The Vatican being just one part of the Empire. The other part is the Bank of London Corporation. The 3 red stars on DC's flag represents this.

We didn't win the Revolutionary War. We are still a British Colony.

There is much more and a lot going on behind the scenes. Many psyops.

