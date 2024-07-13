Jamie Dlux Video On Carleton Gajdusek Is Shocking: Father Of Slow Virus Theory Was Also A Militant and Unapologetic Pedophile; NIH Helped Him Traffic Boys, Robert Gallo Helped Fund His Legal Defense
In His Own Words: Gajdusek Said If You Don't Molest Your Kids You Are A Loser and Bad Parent
“There are no slow viruses. Only slow virologists.”
—Peter Duesberg
Jamie Dlux is one of the very few people who gets the story of the AIDS criminals, and all other aspect of the vast and horrid story, exactly right. In fact, he consistently finds things none of us found in all the years we thought we knew the worst of it. An exceptional video-creator, researcher, and historian. He also has a great sense of humor.
And he just got his banned channel back, after a long ban.
You truly will not believe this short documentary about the father of “slow virus” theory, and close friend of Robert Gallo—Carleton Gajdusek.
(Updated) Link to video on Rumble, here.
Here's the link on Rumble... https://rumble.com/v1j4pvf-the-kuru-guru.html
Sign in to YouTube? No thanks.
Please use Rumble. If it's on YT plenty of people won't see it including me.