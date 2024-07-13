“There are no slow viruses. Only slow virologists.”

—Peter Duesberg

Jamie Dlux is one of the very few people who gets the story of the AIDS criminals, and all other aspect of the vast and horrid story, exactly right. In fact, he consistently finds things none of us found in all the years we thought we knew the worst of it. An exceptional video-creator, researcher, and historian. He also has a great sense of humor.

And he just got his banned channel back, after a long ban.

You truly will not believe this short documentary about the father of “slow virus” theory, and close friend of Robert Gallo—Carleton Gajdusek.







(Updated) Link to video on Rumble, here.