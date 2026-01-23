Full presentation by Jared Kushner here.

Honest people (hello Truth Barrier trolls) who bullied friends for doubting Oct 7. was anything it was cracked up to be, or some kind of “asleep at the wheel” event, and who accused friends of anti-semitism for being horrified—you are 100% discredited.

Or are you going to argue that Oct. 7 “happened,” and now this is rising out of the ashes, rubble, blood, bones, and devastation, by happenstance?

It’s ok to be wrong. It’s not ok to stay wrong when the floor is gone, the walls are gone, the sky is gone, and you have not an ounce of credibility left.

It was a demolition project.

With people in it.

Highly unusual for a normal demolition project, at least prior to Oct 7. 2023.

No longer.