Jared Kushner Reveals "Board Of Peace" Plans For New Gaza and New Rafah. None Of Us "Got It," Because It Was Not Fathomable
“We really think this gives the Gazan people an opportunity to live their aspirations.”
Full presentation by Jared Kushner here.
Honest people (hello Truth Barrier trolls) who bullied friends for doubting Oct 7. was anything it was cracked up to be, or some kind of “asleep at the wheel” event, and who accused friends of anti-semitism for being horrified—you are 100% discredited.
Or are you going to argue that Oct. 7 “happened,” and now this is rising out of the ashes, rubble, blood, bones, and devastation, by happenstance?
It’s ok to be wrong. It’s not ok to stay wrong when the floor is gone, the walls are gone, the sky is gone, and you have not an ounce of credibility left.
It was a demolition project.
With people in it.
Highly unusual for a normal demolition project, at least prior to Oct 7. 2023.
No longer.
Murderous, killing fields, land thieving. Did you hear Elon Musk’s comment to BlackRock CEO Larry Rat Fink during his WEF interview? “Board of peace: a piece of Venezuela, a piece of Greenland.” He didn’t say a piece of Gaza but maybe that’s because they took not just a piece but the whole thing.
Everyone who pays taxes is funding the war. Sorry to speak truth but it's the truth.
Everyone ought to be asking how the fu** we're going to get out of this and start talking and brainstorming and get our act together. Kushner looks like the devil's nephew. Nothing he could say or do should be taken as pure anything but pure evil.