The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sophia's avatar
Sophia
6hEdited

Murderous, killing fields, land thieving. Did you hear Elon Musk’s comment to BlackRock CEO Larry Rat Fink during his WEF interview? “Board of peace: a piece of Venezuela, a piece of Greenland.” He didn’t say a piece of Gaza but maybe that’s because they took not just a piece but the whole thing.

Reply
Share
denise ward's avatar
denise ward
6hEdited

Everyone who pays taxes is funding the war. Sorry to speak truth but it's the truth.

Everyone ought to be asking how the fu** we're going to get out of this and start talking and brainstorming and get our act together. Kushner looks like the devil's nephew. Nothing he could say or do should be taken as pure anything but pure evil.

Reply
Share
4 replies
35 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Celia Farber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture