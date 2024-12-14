I was listening to this truly jaw-dropping interview today and though I already knew well the truth about the USS Liberty (from reading James Perloff, wrote about it here) I didn't know these horrifying details.

About halfway through, I heard Mr. Tourney remark on an Irgun agent who was present at LBJ’s deathbed: He said the name “Mathilde Krim” and I did not at first believe my ears. I wound it back. Sure enough, he said “Mathilde Krim.”

The name was mentioned in passing, quickly, and Candace (who is too young to be aware) didn't say: “You mean the woman who was behind the mega-OP and fraud known as AIDS, the co-founder of AmFar, the great money laundering operation that merged AIDS and Hollywood? The Mathilde Krim who single handedly concocted, launched, and invented out of whole cloth the “heterosexual AIDS explosion” (that wasn’t) and who placed a call to LIFE magazine’s editor to launch the famous terror cover with the headline: “Now Nobody Is Safe From AIDS” with a family of four, who were supposed to be the new face of heterosexual AIDS? (The parents were heroin addicts.) That Mathilde Krim?”

There are plenty of people who have the goods on Israel, and far fewer who have the goods on the money laundering and land grab operation known as “HIV-AIDS.” I can’t possibly be the first to connect these two spheres of hell?

I can’t do it justice right now but I can get it started.

How was I snared in the “AIDS wars” for decades, battling the multi-billion dollar glitz lies of Krim and her goons, one of whom (Terry Bierns) once assaulted me physically at an AIDS Conference, and nobody in all those years ever said she was an Irgun radical, foreign agent? … Who single handedly persuaded a spellbound LBJ to give Israel everything it wanted, breaking with JFK’s profound agitation and resistance?

Krim’s history with LBJ, Israeli the Six Day War, and the USS Liberty is scrubbed from her online “doyenne of AIDS research” profile—and has been for decades. But for Philip Tourney mentioning it, I would never have “connected the dots.”

But they aren’t dots. They’re vast crimes against the world, and the American people. They’re acts of treason, betrayal, destruction, lies, and murder.

Nobody can say a single thing AmFar did to help “AIDS,” except throw useless galas all over the world, where celebrities posed, and huge amounts of money moved, fast.

I don’t believe she was ever a real “researcher” or biologist. She was just a spy and handler, who delivered the US to Israel by seducing LBJ.

In 1992 I wrote a 10,000 word article in SPIN called “Fatal Distraction” in SPIN. This is the passage about AmFar’s origins and Krim and Bierns PSY OP to get the money flowing from Congress for a disease that would not and did not affect the general population:

Sorry the font is a little hard to read:

The full article is here.

Mathilde Krim, it turns out, was one of the most dangerous and influential foreign agents ever to infiltrate American society. Not only did she “influence” LBJ in a pro-Israel direction, but she directly stopped him from intervening on behalf of the doomed sailors on the USS Liberty!

After that, she went on to create the money laundering fraudulent operation, sill running, called AmFar, which has never produced an iota of “AIDS Research” that has done any good to anybody. That’s putting it mildly.

Below are screenshots from the Krim-Israel-LBJ-USS-Liberty and AIDS histories, that intertwine sickeningly, shockingly, but not surprisingly. So—turns out Zionist zeal was behind AIDS too.

What can I say? I can say: I wish I could have known then, what I know now.

I hope today that Krim’s outing on the Israel and USS Liberty front ALSO helps all of AIDS history come into clarity as a vicious global money laundering operation that produced Anthony Fauci, and later, American’s ruination.

Though he does not understand, apparently, the AIDS OP, this article by Philip Weiss on Krim is a must read. A bombshell.

After I finished listening to the historic interview between Owens and Tourney, which has rightly gone viral, (one hopes the tireless voices who TRIED to get it out for 57 years are not forgotten) I fell into a deep and nauseous sleep.

I’m sure many people were also felled, physically felled, by this man’s testimony.

I’m very happy for all the people, dead and alive, who have devoted their lives to the truth about the USS Liberty. They have long been vindicated, to anybody who is halfway honest, but today they are no longer obscure. Millions now know the truth and the darts of “anti-semitism” will fail to have any effect, except to embarrass those who, in desperation, still throw them around.

We get to the bottom of very few things but the USS Liberty story is now fully, once and for all, clarified, indisputable, and out in the open.

Thank God.

Now—let’s also make sure the name Mathilde Krim loses its decades long sickly sheen. Followed by all things “AIDS,” and all AIDS “activists” who were in fact terrorists.

Like her.

