A brief thunderstorm just broke the long heatwave across Spain, just as I was half way through this documentary, which actually gets to the heart of the matter.

I thought I’d choose today to stop sweeping it all under the carpet.

Speaking always so vaguely about PTSD.

There’s a Harvey Weinstein in just about every American workplace.

Decades later, all these women, with so much to offer, still wondering how to get back to that moment before, still bargaining, still self-blaming, or attending funerals to what they might have become, starting with happy, if it had never happened.

Some of us even defended our predators to the end, well past self-ruin—one of the more elaborate trauma responses in the mix.

Others, at least, secured settlements. Whatever one chooses, the woman winds up attending her own funeral and the man goes on the fame, fortune, and adulation.

Rose McGowan, who was raised in a cult, said she took her $100,000 settlement because it was the only way there could exist somewhere any kind of acknowledgment that what had happened had happened.

One of the tricks of the light is for the culture to swarm around the one man, the contemporary monster, and spotlight him. (Epstein, Weinstein etc) This creates the lucrative media mirage that these are unusual stories, shocking tales, tales of rare monsters.

Instead of an industrial scale, ongoing trauma factory, where women’s professional fates hang in the balance, always, of some office God’s incontinent sexual urges.

Offices filled with fatherless women, who know nobody would side with them if an office God cornered them.

Weinstein himself explained his pathology by stressing that he came of age in the 60s and 70s. When men were told they could just do whatever they wanted, when chivalry died and was replaced by “free love.”

When the entire social contract between men and women was dismantled by the Tavistock-CIA banker set.

All of this is beneath and behind the Weinstein story, which is not a Weinstein story—it’s just the story of every office place in America, one way or another.

This is why I keep thinking “manners,” or “decency,” or “chivalry,” could save the world.

Valuing women, could save men.

Nick Fuentes has it all exactly backwards.