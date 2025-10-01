Historian Yakov Rabkin, author of Israel in Palestine: Jewish Rejection Of Zionism, is here to straighten out a host of distorted a-historical myths:

We will discover that just about everything we thought we knew about “Zionism” and “Judaism” was not only wrong, but deliberately inverted.

Here is the interview that re-boots all our foggy thinking, and exposes the true anti-Jewish, (quite literally) roots of Zionism. You won’t want to miss this:

I dedicate this post to my true friend Vera Sharav, whose own historical studies led her to this same “aha,” and who spoke to me about this in recent weeks, preparing my mind when this interview came across my screen. She kept saying, in our talks, that Zionism was purely anti-semitic, and that it had been invented by the Christians!

How right she was.

And the “download” I kept getting, and have stated a few times, was this:

“Benjamin Netanyahu is not Jewish.”

Now I finally know what I meant.

Accuracy frees the human soul from shame, confusion, and self-rejection.

