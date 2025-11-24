JFK's Granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg Publishes Essay In The New Yorker Detailing Fatal Cancer DiagnosisScorns RFK Jr. "If Bobby Gets His Way, Kids Like My Son Might Skip Shots, And Someone Like Me--Already Fighting For My Life--Could Catch Something Avoidable And Fatal." Celia FarberNov 24, 202565667Share65667SharePrevious
The irony is the treasured mRNA p-harm-a shots cancel the P-53 gene that fights cancer.. she should listen to RFK Jr. instead or demonizing real science.. tragic on all sides...
The layers of brainwashing are like boulders, on top of granite, on top of concrete. Would require sheer omnipotence - God - to help someone like this.