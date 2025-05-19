I don’t like having to report on these endless, predictable humiliation rituals.

Not enough that he could not think, speak, or walk, other than to shout “GET YOUR SHOTS” from a teleprompter, but, turns out, he was also riddled with cancer.

And you still (even today) are rejected and scorned by scores of former “friends” for not having enthusiastically cast your vote for him (which I expect nobody here ever had plans to do under any circumstances.)

Clip here.