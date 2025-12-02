The Truth Barrier

This is quite a story! I will write tomorrow about two young children living in different town, very far away from each other, and what happened to them after taking the Pfizer shots. Their stories are heartbreaking! But they need to be told, because truth must always win in the end. And let those tragic stories be a lesson for the parents who trust anyone more than their close friends. One of these tragedies could have been easily avoided, if the mother ( who is my friend) would have believed me instead of trusting doctors, and health authorities.

John Beaudoin Sr. has been ploughing a lonely but fruitful furrow for a long time. His work on covid injection facts and figures in Massachussetts is prodigious and needs to be revealed to the public by those in a position to do so. Presumably, since he laboured to place it on the public record, it should be accessible to anyone who wishes to study it.

