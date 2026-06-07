



In 1 hour, I’ll be a guest of Medical Doctors For Covid Ethics International. Dr. Stephen Frost’s (and Charles Kovess’) mass email invitation is below, if anybody wants to join on the Zoom call.

Off The Mountain

As I write this, the cats and I are in the Lecrin Valley town of Dúrcal—fleeing- mold-in-Andalucia-influencers who just haven’t started influencing yet.

Tomorrow, we’re going back to Granada, mold or no mold. (We sleep on the balcony, which feels like an adventure in itself.)

In my talks with Stephen, I confessed my burnout.



Then I had an idea:

How about if we show my Duesberg memorial film, and then we do a Q&A?

He readily agreed;

So that’s what we’re doing.





Also: I finally got around to uploading the memorial film to YouTube.

Here it is:



Below is Stephen Frost’s email invitation for tonight, 3 pm EDT. One hour and 8 mins from now:

Dear All,

Celia Farber, outstanding Swedish/American investigative journalist and writer (and please see below), will speak to us on Sunday 7 June 2026 at 8 pm London time.

Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics International invites you to a Zoom meeting on Sunday 7 June 2026 at 20.00 (8 pm) London time, 15.00 (3 pm) New York time, 12 noon Los Angeles time, 03.00 (3 am) (Monday) Borneo time, 05.00 (5 am) (Monday) Sydney time, 07.00 (7 am) (Monday) Auckland time.

Please see the invitation below. Here is the link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9352118786? pwd=UlowWHpKdmVDeU1Hb1g0N3RpZDdqQT09

PLEASE NOTE: Recordings of these meetings are posted on the Rumble channel within 48 hours of the live event: https://rumble.com/user/cbkovess

Bio, Celia Farber

Celia Farber calls herself a war correspondent, and the main war she lived through and covered in detail between 1987 and 2008, was the HIV war.

Writing expose pieces about Anthony Fauci’s HIV tyranny, and how it demolished true biology and science in America, in SPIN, and later Harper’s, she was targeted by a numerous vicious discrediting campaigns. Her work rose to prominence again in 2020, as Covid was understood to have been modeled on the terror and fake science she (and others) documented in AIDS. She considers herself now a historian of HIV/AIDS dissent.

In 2021 her work was heavily cited in Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s The Real Anthony Fauci, and she featured also in the documentary of the same name. In March of 2023, Chelsea Green re-issued her “stillborn” 2006 book Serious Adverse Events: An Uncensored History of AIDS.

Born in New York City, raised in Sweden, she is the daughter of late radio legend Barry Farber, who gave her her favorite journalistic imperative motto:

“Penetrate the ostensible.”

Her undergraduate degree at NYU’s Gallatin Division was in Classic Literature.

She has written articles on many subjects for: SPIN, Esquire, Rolling Stone, Harper’s, The New York Observer, Lapham’s Quarterly, Salon, The Epoch Times, The NY Press, UnCover DC and many others.

In 2008 she was the recipient, with Peter Duesberg, of the “Semmelweis Society Clean Hands Award For Investigative Journalism” from The Semmelweis Society International, (SSI) so besieged by protests from paid AIDS professionals, it led to years of litigation, and SSI had to close its doors.

She writes a popular Substack called The Truth Barrier (celiafarber.substack.com) on a broad variety of subjects, pertaining mostly to the synchronous global apparatus of attack on human life she refers to as “the anaconda.”

Praise for Serious Adverse Events: An Uncensored History of AIDS

“I was astonished to discover Celia Farber’s work on the lost history of AIDS…Farber’s research gives context to the Covid catastrophe, which she all but predicted. Despite the medical cartel’s brutal crusade to silence and vilify her, Farber never compromised. I have found no missteps in her analysis, and I’m happy she has lived to experience her own utter vindication. I also love her writing style.”

—Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“Serious Adverse Events is not just a dramatic and mesmerizing piece of work, it is deeply scholarly.”

“Farber’s work is equal to the best of Seymour Hersh’s and as important as the Pentagon Papers. I repeat this, as important as the Pentagon Papers.”

Elizabeth Nickson, Welcome To Absurdistan Substack

“Farber’s work is journalism at its best—solid, lucid, and humane, attacking wrongs that few dare touch, and thereby helping right them.”

—Mark Crispin Miller

“If you want to understand the real history of AIDS and why it mattered, Celia Farber is the main journalist who bore witness to it all, and took the blows accordingly. Her book is essential reading.”

—Vera Sharav

“I encourage all who are curious about their world, and interested in becoming more informed, to buy and read this book.”

—Heather Heying, Natural Selections Substack

Stephen Frost is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting

Topic: Stephen Frost’s Personal Meeting Room

Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9352118786?pwd=UlowWHpKdmVDeU1Hb1g0N3RpZDdqQT09

Meeting ID: 935 211 8786

Passcode: ViSaj0

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Kind regards,

Stephen