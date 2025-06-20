Jon Rappoport Exposes "Hiding In Plain Sight" Truth: AI Researchers Do Not Understand Their Own Creations
"People Outside The Field Are Often Surprised and Alarmed To Learn That We Do Not Understand How Our Own AI Creations Work."
Celia I read a piece somewhere that said AI is part of the psyop - that in addition to their clear abd actual role in mass surveillance/the control grid/cbdcs they will also be used to create false Gods - the idea that they are mysterious and able to divine things etc (utter crap) so that humans start to worship and accept them more etc, and accept the loss of human control (utter crap - they are being controlled - the code written - at the very top!) And that it may be part of an ultimate psyop if whhoops we lost control and evil AI destroyed humanity (utter crap - it's those people at the top again)...
It’s all marketing hype to make you think “AI” is more than it really is. They want their computers to be revered as infallible deities and obeyed unquestioningly. Don’t fall for it.