Joy and Jubilation In The Pharma-Resistance Ranks Over Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Appointment To Secretary Of HHS: "We Are Watching The Beginning Of The End Of This Nightmare"
"It Is The Most Epic Victory I've Ever Seen."
I wish Kary Mullis were alive to see this.
And David Crowe, Christine Maggiore, Dr. Roberto Giraldo, Etienne de Harven, Dr. Harvey Bialy, Serge Lang, and so many more incredible voices of the resistance.
I miss them.
I will write more about RFK Jr.’s appointment as soon as I can make contact with myself.
The sheer power of the Symbolic Nature of The Great Appointer appointing Robert Kennedy to this position--when reflecting on the fact that this war has been raging on for 110+ years now,...
Overnight, the MSM's lede-prose has been neutered of ALL its power: "Vaccine skeptic and former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been nominated...." /// "Mr. Kennedy, who ran for president before backing Mr. Trump, is skeptical of mainstream health recommendations, such as vaccinations and fluoride in water..."
The older I get, the more I understand "And God said [spoke], Let there be light: and there was light."
Even if all that is achieved is an instruction to scientists to respond to and debate with questions from the concerned public in a polite, honest, sincere and even scientific manner, that would be a revolution enough, given the totalitarian health approaches of the last 40 years. And if he does better still, perhaps we are looking at President Kennedy in four years time. I hope Peter Duesberg is awarded a Congressional Medal of Honor after what he has suffered. He would get a Nobel in a just world. Perhaps he will. Let's keep the optimism.