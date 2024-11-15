Judge Blocks Sham Auction Sale Of InfoWars; Max Blumenthal Reveals Tech Billionaire & Kamala Donor Behind The Bought And Weaponized Onion, Seeking To Deploy Humorless Humor To Attack "Disinformation.
Craziest Media Story Ever. EVER.
Clip #1 here.
The Truth Barrier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Clip #2 here.
Ben Collins clip here.
I can’t imagine there’s a lot of value on Inforwars’ books, other than intangibles related to Alex Jones himself. Anyone who thinks they can take the Inforwars platform and turn it into its exact opposite is a fool. Who’s going to watch? What’s the logic behind this concept? Never mind that it ain’t gonna happen.
After watching R. Wyn Young's analysis of how Jones and his lawyers gave in to the SH suit, which should have been adjudicated in a federal court for First Amendment issues, but was not even filed on the basis of such, I no longer believe anything Jones says. I think he capitulated. If the SH parents had had to present evidence in court of the "shooting" it would have been revealed for what it really was; plus, have you noticed how Jones's studio (as well as Owen Shroyer's) seems to have been upgraded? How do you do that when you've been "bankrupted" by a ridiculously high lawsuit? Stinks to high heaven.