After the CHD panel “From AIDS To Covid” tonight, my dear dear friend Joan Shenton, since the beginning of the AIDS war, (1987, for us) called me and we had a glass of wine between London and New York, and resolved all kinds of malendendus, laughing all through it. We resolved to put all us survivors together whether some of them want to or not, and put all our grievances behind us.

A peace accord.

Our plan is to try to be proud of what we achieved and survived, and no longer silently mortified about how we failed, and lost everything, and descended into varying states of PTSD. We did our best, against impossible odds, having no idea what we has stepped into, or what fates awaited us.

Bravo Mary Holland, for bringing us together, with such grace.

Bravo to Vera, Joan and Dave.

We decided tonight that we did not lose; we won.

And we toasted to that.

Here’s a photo of Joan and Peter, from the film, which I will show here, soon, pending Tom’s approval for how to set it up.

I say: Zoom gathering, all dissidents welcome, and this time, we tell funny stories.

And show the Peter memorial film again.

❤️