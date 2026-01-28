The Truth Barrier

Rich Tyner
2d

At Dr. Deusberg’s web page you used to be able to purchase his book “Inventing The AIDS Virus”. I had purchased two copies of it back in the early 2000’s. But I decided in March of 2020 to buy a copy directly from him. He wrote in the title page:

Dear Richard Tyner

“I’m very honored and encouraged by your interest in “Inventing the Aids Virus”

Cordially,

Peter Duesberg

P.S By way of update , enclosed “AIDS since 1984 : No Evidence of a new viral epidemic- Not Even In Africa.

P.D.

The man is a heroic scientist.

Lee Kelley
2d

What you have called your failures I see as giant victories that have and are inspiring many others. Your work from the earliest days of aids has made me see individuals first and foremost no longer do I judge others from my beliefs without the context and individuating the individuals. Pain and suffering are real. In this modern day I call and see you as heroes of the highest order. Thanks

