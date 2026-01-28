"Just Like We Rehearsed It In New Haven"
After the CHD panel “From AIDS To Covid” tonight, my dear dear friend Joan Shenton, since the beginning of the AIDS war, (1987, for us) called me and we had a glass of wine between London and New York, and resolved all kinds of malendendus, laughing all through it. We resolved to put all us survivors together whether some of them want to or not, and put all our grievances behind us.
A peace accord.
Our plan is to try to be proud of what we achieved and survived, and no longer silently mortified about how we failed, and lost everything, and descended into varying states of PTSD. We did our best, against impossible odds, having no idea what we has stepped into, or what fates awaited us.
Bravo Mary Holland, for bringing us together, with such grace.
Bravo to Vera, Joan and Dave.
We decided tonight that we did not lose; we won.
And we toasted to that.
Here’s a photo of Joan and Peter, from the film, which I will show here, soon, pending Tom’s approval for how to set it up.
I say: Zoom gathering, all dissidents welcome, and this time, we tell funny stories.
And show the Peter memorial film again.
❤️
At Dr. Deusberg’s web page you used to be able to purchase his book “Inventing The AIDS Virus”. I had purchased two copies of it back in the early 2000’s. But I decided in March of 2020 to buy a copy directly from him. He wrote in the title page:
Dear Richard Tyner
“I’m very honored and encouraged by your interest in “Inventing the Aids Virus”
Cordially,
Peter Duesberg
P.S By way of update , enclosed “AIDS since 1984 : No Evidence of a new viral epidemic- Not Even In Africa.
P.D.
The man is a heroic scientist.
What you have called your failures I see as giant victories that have and are inspiring many others. Your work from the earliest days of aids has made me see individuals first and foremost no longer do I judge others from my beliefs without the context and individuating the individuals. Pain and suffering are real. In this modern day I call and see you as heroes of the highest order. Thanks