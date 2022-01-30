KEEP ON TRUCKIN! "We Want To See Christ Glorified...So We're Pushing Forward, Come What May."
A Collection Of Freedom Convoy Videos, As Truckers Join From Many Other Nations, And A Velvet Revolution Rolls Triumphant In 30 BELOW zero temperatures, From Vancouver To Ottawa
I recorded this on my phone; (I don’t know why it’s sideways—sorry.) It’s an exceptional interview, with Ezra Levant, the great Canadian journalist, editor of www.rebelnews.com.
