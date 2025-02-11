How long has this bombshell information been known, you might ask?

In 1993, Harvey Bialy, editor of Nature/BioTechnology, published the first scientific demolition of the “HIV test,” by The Perth Group. Let the record show that Harvey Bialy was also Peter Duesberg’s scientific biographer.

Those sleeping beauties who appeared on the scene after 2020 who continue to spread the vicious victim-centered lie that Peter Duesberg and his “followers,” subverted the work of the Perth Group have never tried to explain why, in such case, “Duesbergian” Bialy opened the floodgates for the works of the Perth Group.

It began with this 1993 critique of the the Western Blot test. I wrote about this explosive paper in SPIN in 1993, and again for Springer Verlag in a book that was a collection of critiques against HIV theology. Still, I (and others) stand accused of ignoring or subverting the No Virus faction of HIV dissent thirty three years after I first covered their work, by people, some of whom were not born when this paper came out.



Thousands of good people opposed these vicious, deadly lies. A partial list is here.

Some were crucified, paid the ultimate price. Kept standards of decency, solidarity, and good form in combat.

Others threw their colleagues on the frontlines under every bus that came along, and engaged in sadistic attackology and scapegoating that persists to this day.



