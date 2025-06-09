Kennedy Purges Entire CDC "Vaccine Panel" Appointed By Biden, Most Of Whom Have Financial Ties To Vaccine Manufacturers
Unfathomable Corruption Being Exposed, As MSM Freaks Out On Behalf Of Its Main Financial Backer, Calling The Move "Manufactured Chaos."
More details here.
too bad he doesn't have the guts to call out vaccination itself for the scam that it is
yeah, whatever, realpolitik....
if not now then when?
WHAT A SHOW!
And I bet they will all be replaced with Trump approved, Deep State, vaxx-pushing Pfizer reps!