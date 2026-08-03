Land Of The Free: CIA Preparing Criminal Case Against Broadcaster Tucker Carlson Over Pre-War Interviews With Iranians: "They Read My Texts." Celia FarberAug 03, 2026687410ShareClip HERE.687410SharePrevious
It’s hard to believe that anyone who is allowed to have 17.8 followers on X can be totally legitimate—especially if that person’s father “worked in conjunction with the CIA.”
Hahaha, I came into the comments to see if anyone else thought this might be a Tucker 2028 psyop… and I see I am not alone!