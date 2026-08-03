The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Morpheus's avatar
Morpheus
16h

It’s hard to believe that anyone who is allowed to have 17.8 followers on X can be totally legitimate—especially if that person’s father “worked in conjunction with the CIA.”

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Alexis Baden-Mayer's avatar
Alexis Baden-Mayer
16h

Hahaha, I came into the comments to see if anyone else thought this might be a Tucker 2028 psyop… and I see I am not alone!

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