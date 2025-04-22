The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
California Girl's avatar
California Girl
5h

It is clear by now that Reiner is a political prisoner. I doubt a petition will have any effect, nevertheless I signed it. Why won't the American law community speak up for him?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
James Lord's avatar
James Lord
5h

Done. I was momentarily concerned that I had just hours to learn Dutch.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Celia Farber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture