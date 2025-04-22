Message from Djamila le Pair, (received in a group email) below, lending context to Mordechai Krispijn’s petition, re-printed with her permission:





“Dear All,

“As you may be aware, the trial of Reiner Fuellmich is in its very last stages. Tomorrow, he will be continuing his final statement and the expectation is that the judges will set a limit, as he has already spoken for 2x half a day. This means the proceedings might end tomorrow, or during one of the next two hearings (Thursday or Friday).

“The judges still show no sign of having changed their position, even though the accusation of embezzlement has evaporated, during the course of the trial. The case is, in fact, a total inversion, for it is Fuellmich who has been robbed and of far more than the €1,158,000 of the sale of his house.

“A second trial is likely to start soon after the current one has finished and is based on accusations that have thrice before been dismissed: twice by public prosecutors and the last time by the current chamber of judges(!) Current public prosecutor, John, however, appealed the chamber's decision. The Regional Court of Braunschweig took half a year to green light the second trial, and did so when it became clear that the grounds for 'embezzlement' in the current case had dwindled.

“We don't know how long it will take for the court to come to a verdict, but it is time to hand in the petition that Mordechai Krispijn set up:

LINK TO SIGN HERE.

[https://www.freereinerfuellmich.org/]

“It has almost gathered 65,000 signatures, so please share it on social media, today, for a final push.

Many thanks and kind regards,”

—Djamila le Pair

Here is an outstanding recent interview with, among others, Djamila:



