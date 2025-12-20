Friends:

I’m in New York, and reunited with my supply of my books.

If you would like to buy one one, and you email me tonight or tomorrow morning, I’ll get one in the US mail before closing time tomorrow.

With luck, it could arrive by Christmas—not that I see this book as making or breaking anybody’s Christmas. This book does not scream “Christmas,” I know. But think of it as a drive by TTB holiday fundraiser/promotion. 🙏

The cost of an inscribed book is $20, plus $5 for postage, so $25.

Tell me, if you order one, who to inscribe it to.

You can pay at my BuyMeACoffee link, here.

I understand this is “last minute,” and I apologize for that.

Send your order request to Tom Kudla at tomkudla29@gmail.com — with “BOOK PURCHASE” in the subject line. Be sure to include:



—Who it should be inscribed to.

—Where it should be mailed.

🎄🥁🥂🎄🥁🥂🙏❤️🎄🤗