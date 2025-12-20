The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dale Peterson's avatar
Dale Peterson
2h

I have given several of these books as gifts and they have been very well received! I would highly encourage anyone to do the same!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ray McGinnis's avatar
Ray McGinnis
2h

I bought a copy in the past year and your book is excellent.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Celia Farber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture