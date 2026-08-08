The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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James Lord's avatar
James Lord
10h

In so many words, Celia, I think you've expressed how you despise Anthony Fauci (?). Are we to infer that you prefer him over clumping cat litter? With just what kind of fiendish pet products are they stocking shelves in Andalusia?

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David Kennis's avatar
David Kennis
10h

Celia, I pray God blesses you

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