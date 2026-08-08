

I despise clumping cat litter more than any words within my grasp could ever express, and I call myself a writer.

Thinking myself organized and clever, I ordered two sacks via Amazon, not having checked.

Does anybody want it?

Here’s where I am—not far at all:



’Nigüelas is a small municipality in Granada province, Andalusia, Spain, in the Valle de Lecrín. It sits on the right bank of the Torrente River, at the foot of El Zahor, at about 934 m elevation.’

It’s part of the greater agenda, to break our souls, to make us stop even hoping or expecting anything will make sense, or what we will be spared any indignity.

We will not be.