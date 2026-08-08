Let Me Tell You How I Really Feel
A Lighthearted Rant Against A Terrible Direction Cat Litter Has Taken In Recent Years
I despise clumping cat litter more than any words within my grasp could ever express, and I call myself a writer.
Thinking myself organized and clever, I ordered two sacks via Amazon, not having checked.
Does anybody want it?
Here’s where I am—not far at all:
’Nigüelas is a small municipality in Granada province, Andalusia, Spain, in the Valle de Lecrín. It sits on the right bank of the Torrente River, at the foot of El Zahor, at about 934 m elevation.’
It’s part of the greater agenda, to break our souls, to make us stop even hoping or expecting anything will make sense, or what we will be spared any indignity.
We will not be.
In so many words, Celia, I think you've expressed how you despise Anthony Fauci (?). Are we to infer that you prefer him over clumping cat litter? With just what kind of fiendish pet products are they stocking shelves in Andalusia?
Celia, I pray God blesses you