I thought maybe a bit of comic relief after the Mary arguments yesterday, which I have been afraid to look at.

(But I will.)

I hope we didn't lose anybody.

So—

Mark Lowry, of Gaither fame, wrote the world famous song “Mary Did You Know?” And in this interview below, he spins the story into wonderful comedy, which may be a Baptist thing (to be allowed to joke thus about Mary and Jesus.)

I wondered if any of you could guess my favorite line in this interview, the one that always makes me laugh out loud every time. (Finally, somebody addressed it; What Jesus says to Mary at the Wedding at Cana.)

The clip below is also funny, on the subject of which Christian denomination is right.