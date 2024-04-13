My idea is we talk about PSY OPS in America.
And we practice having shorter meetings, and having… themes.
I’m at my sister’ Bibi’s home and she will hang with us for a while.
I’m unable to create a hyperlink, not sure why, but you can cut and paste the link below.
We are all part of a sticky “psy-op” partly intentional partly a result of unintended consequences of mistaken belief. I want to focus on what we can do personally and in our immediate environments to get through it the best way possible. Yet there’s a lot of contention. I say do our personal best and keep moving forward. Thinking about and talking the situation to eternity gets nowhere. Kindness and cooperation may seem simple but may be the best solution. I won’t be joining today but send my best regards. See you all next time.
I hope the synopsis is posted.
I have enjoyed the OJ Simpson info.
Of course we were manipulated by the media even then, I realize.
My question is if OJ had taken Proza due to stress about Nicole, could he have been hypnotized into believing it was possible that he committed the crime? It appears from his repeated cryptic question that he didn't really know.
How easy is it for the mob to frame someone?
Was the waiter Ron helping them and was considered unnecessary residue?
I don't believe anyone is capable of murder. Not someone who has displayed a kind character for over 20 years. Actions come from emotions and emotions come from thoughts. JMO.
Enjoy the meeting and discussion 😊💕🤗