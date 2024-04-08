I’m feeling utterly exhausted today, like a dead battery.

Remedy: Fasting, drinking water salted with sea salt. Also my hair feels weird, (static, changed texture, and overall sense of it being somebody else’s hair.) This I associate with changes in electromagnetism. If Anders is reading this, I know you have been trying to tell us, and you have gotten through.)

I’m going to get my feet into the grass out here somewhere.

I wonder if anybody else feels de-vitalized?

I want this to be over.

Still can’t decide if I a) “care” b) am wary, about frequencies etc c) am just being ADHD/undecided d) flat out lame.

I think it’s D.

Location: West Hartford, CT.

I have 6 pairs of glasses in my suitcase, which I got weeks ago, just in case. A friend was enthusiastic and I wanted to be part of everything.

Always trying to connect to the river of life: How to do normal things, and why.

Tell me what you decided, where you are, how you’re going to conduct yourself over the next few hours.

Also:

The man in this video, I’d like to know why is he talking to us in that voice, as one would speak to children (but hopefully not.) Since all the eclipse enthusiasm narrators I have heard strike this tone, I have not been able to trust it. But I wanted to, initially.

I have a very limited sense of adventure.

LIVE Eclipse Coverage, InfoWars.

Link to post eclipse TTB Zoom at 6 pm EDT, where, as ever, we have no agenda, except to hang out and compare experiences, talk and listen.

Topic: Celia Farber's Zoom Meeting

Time: Apr 8, 2024 06:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

