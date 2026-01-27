Register here.

If it’s too late to register, please do forgive me.

I was up to here finishing the Peter H. Duesberg memorial film, (which will screen tonight) and was unclear how to link to this.

In any case, it’s free for CHD insiders, and if you are one, you got CHD’s emails about it.

At this point, the main reason I’m posting this, is to let YOU all know that after tonight, the memorial film will be shown in some way, very soon.

Maybe a live zoom, not sure yet.

😩