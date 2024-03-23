Our goals in order:
We meet weekly, at least.
Once we have consistency, I will be able to see, hear, and take note of things you want to convey to me. I am the host of The Truth Barrier but I believe it has become what it is through the symbiosis of our comments section. We send signals back and forth and we get directionality from this dynamic.
I acknowledge I can be very frustrating that I am, as I said to Ammiel recently, “tumbleweed.” This is because of decades of experiences. The more I can be predictable and consistent, the more we can trust that we can build something new. Together.
This is the second gathering, and the next goal toward the new magazine, (loosely speaking a travel, literary and life itself journal of our times) is to have an “editorial meeting.” This is want we will do today. This was how we started new magazines in the 80s and 90s. (Stone ages.) This means expressing what we think the epoch is about, what we would want to read, and why.
But how do we bottle it? How do we put a structure around it?
My dear friend Ann Andrews, who also helped us moderate last time, has agreed to be serve as “managing editor” for one month, before she embarks on a life shift that may preclude her being able to continue. But for now, she will keep track of who is on the call, who expressed wishing to do what. This way I am better able to return to what we began instead of my tendency to spin off into all the cascading events in the world. So, we’re trying to build an “intentional community.”
We will begin with me reading a poem, so we are focused on words and how they resonate with us.
I will welcome short poetry readings in the future—please tell Ann in the chat if you wish to read either today or in the future. We have to keep readings of poetry to a few minutes each.
I believe that by focusing on poetry, language, and our individual observations, we will access a world that is protected from the AI NWO simulation/matix.
It’s my book’s first birthday today!
I have not expressed gratitude to you all in the way I want to. And here’s a line of poetry to express this frustration: “All I wanted to say, glimmered just out of reach, like the silver in the pawn shop.” Tomas Tranströmer (I DO like other poets too. haha. But TT speaks for me when I can’t express myself.)
I know this arrives very late. In future links will be posted earlier. See you soon!
LINK BELOW:
Celia Farber is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83883927000?pwd=YDx84kkaOOD8jRQdMhH0XhorfwfdKe.1
Meeting ID: 838 8392 7000
Passcode: 655871
---
Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kdonhi4M91
Link To Zoom Gathering Today March 23, 12 Noon EDT
I'm so sorry I can't make it today. I have to get some plants in the ground. Peas, bok choy, etc. Here's my poem for our times:
I just want to be free
Free to think my thoughts
Free to sing my songs
Free to walk my dogs
Pleeeeease let me be, just let me be
You stood in line
You took the shot
You believed the prop
but, please don't push me down because I stood my ground
don't banish me, when all I wanted was to be free
Pleeeease just let me be
I just wanna go home to be left alone
To sing my songs, I did nothing wrong
All I wanted was to be free, pleeeease just let me be
One of my favourite poems, "Late Fragment" by Raymond Carver, often read at funerals,
And did you get what you wanted from this life, even so?
I did.
And what did you want?
To call myself beloved, to feel myself beloved on the earth.