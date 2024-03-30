Hello kindred spirits, we are having our Saturday online Zoom gathering once again at noon EDT today, in 30 minutes.

By the way: I never told you about Doug’s reaction to our 5 hour marathon Zoom last weekend. He told me he was there for all of it, and “brought” us with with him when he went to lunch, to the store, etc., (he lives in assisted living in CT.)

“I loved it!” Doug said.

Doug is a very seasoned radio and podcast listener, so this heartened me.

To me this was affirmation that “it” is “working” as it is, in all its formlessness, all its lack of structured “content.”

The “IT” is an agreement to meet, time, space, and our willing to suspend all judgement and rancor inside that space.

That said, I spoke for the first time with Ammiel on the telephone yesterday, and he’s going to talk to us in the future, possibly next week, about the phenomenon we call “free speech,” which is not the same as being free with how we speak.

More on this soon. Just to let you know we are slowly developing fiends, guests speaking with us on our Zoom calls.

OK, link below, warmly welcome:

Celia Farber is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Topic: Celia Farber's Zoom Meeting

Time: Mar 30, 2024 12:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

