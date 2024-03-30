Hello kindred spirits, we are having our Saturday online Zoom gathering once again at noon EDT today, in 30 minutes.
By the way: I never told you about Doug’s reaction to our 5 hour marathon Zoom last weekend. He told me he was there for all of it, and “brought” us with with him when he went to lunch, to the store, etc., (he lives in assisted living in CT.)
“I loved it!” Doug said.
Doug is a very seasoned radio and podcast listener, so this heartened me.
To me this was affirmation that “it” is “working” as it is, in all its formlessness, all its lack of structured “content.”
The “IT” is an agreement to meet, time, space, and our willing to suspend all judgement and rancor inside that space.
That said, I spoke for the first time with Ammiel on the telephone yesterday, and he’s going to talk to us in the future, possibly next week, about the phenomenon we call “free speech,” which is not the same as being free with how we speak.
More on this soon. Just to let you know we are slowly developing fiends, guests speaking with us on our Zoom calls.
OK, link below, warmly welcome:
---
Which fiends are you inviting? I hope they are not from the WEF!
Hi Celia,
I have an unstable connection in this rural area, and the hand-raise system also seemed optional.
The compound question had to do with origins, the meaning of "Elohim", the existence of extraterrestrials, and their relation to us, perhaps within a context of religious faith/practice, with an interest in Eastern Orthodoxy (Greek & Russian).
I long sought a communion with other practitioners in a Christian Church, but only found it some in a small congregation in Japan, where I attended high school.
The "difference" between "Orthodoxy" and "Roman" Christianity is (as I understand it), one of intercession/intermediation. In Orthodox practice, the priest merely facilitates the practice, and the Christian communes with God. In Roman Christianity the Priestly class communes with God and the parishoners do as they are told, which served the Roman Empire.
Protestantism sought to remove the intermediation of the Roman Church.
Gnosticism never accepted intermediation. It was a very broad tent. It was destroyed by the Roman Church, but some texts were buried in very large pots in Nag Hamadi , Egypt, discovered after WW-2.
The Tripartite Tractate is a Valentinian (St. Valentine's teaching) text, dealing with universal origination and relationships: http://gnosis.org/naghamm/tripart.htm
Cyd Ropp explores this text at her Gnostic Christianity blog. https://cydropp.substack.com/p/gnostic-christianity
I discovered Cyd's work when Tessa Lena interviewed her. Tessa and I are friends, and she had interviewed me once, also, as she has you.
I was raised in fundamentalist Christianity, and long sought a spiritual practice community, which I had at a small congregation in Yokohama, Japan in high school. Never found that again.
I had a "crisis of Christianity" in the 1990s, studied very hard, including some Gnostic Gospels, but felt that I could not find an intellectual path to the teachings of Jesus (Thanks Rome).
I felt that the spirit Friend I had always felt as Jesus guided me to Tibetan Buddhist practice and a community of practitioners.
I accept it all as leading me to common, universal truths, and to "know myself", which truth might "set me free", or at least free enough to act compassionately in our world.
We all have spiritual nature ("in the image of God"). Knowing this is "the truth".
You sobbed. Why? You are a compassionate person. Were you experiencing the anguish of others?
How would one accept that and comfort it lovingly? Tonglen practice accepts the suffering of others and sends them comfort, love and compassion. https://www.lionsroar.com/how-to-practice-tonglen/
One mainly needs the intention, not the ritual. The next time you feel an anguish without reason, send compassion to the suffering entity. It is a human capability.
I hope your Easter visit to the Russian Orthodox Church is one where you find spiritual community. If so, you will "Know".
As to Aliens of various types, such as "Reptilians", "Tall and Short Grays" and "Nordics", one may wonder if we are descended from some of their genetic experiments, or if those mostly failed. I don't know. This information is tightly held. I do know that some ETs exist from communications with a USAF Colonel and a USN Commander that I knew as a teen and young man.
Look at Physicist, Josh Mitteldorf's Substack. He is very level headed, analytical and presents the best information I have seen, which remains inadequate, of course. https://mitteldorf.substack.com/
He is a friend of Dr. Meryl Nass, and contributed to Door To Freedom, as did I. https://doortofreedom.org/