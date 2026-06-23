The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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kitten seeking answers's avatar
kitten seeking answers
5h

I saw someone with a T-shirt last week that said “faith over fear,” it felt like a personal message to me.

excellent advice.

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Mark Harris's avatar
Mark Harris
3h

What if thoughts that are NOT from God feel exactly like thoughts that one believes ARE from God? Which religion is the TRUE RELIGION? Does any religion truly honor the UNADULTERATED SOUL? Is buying into the notion that salvation depends on faith, on an absolute belief in Christ the Redeemer, a liberation or a capitulation? Did Jordan Peterson's faith ultimately yield him a quiet strength or a fierce derangement? Only 21% of Israelis oppose continuing the major military operations in Lebanon. How do other 79% reconcile the atrocities being committed there with their faith?

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