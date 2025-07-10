President Trump’s excoriation of a reporter asking about the so-called Epstein files shattered a long held MAGA mythos that cast him as a redemptive father figure who would soon slay the deep state elite pedophilia/blackmail dragon and free the people from lies.

It’s a doozy, the outburst, and it sent shockwaves through the ranks of Trump loyalists, and even reduced Alex Jones to tears.

As MAGA turned on Trump, elite liberals, right on cue, went anti-Epstein, (decades too late) as Trump was now a full on Epstein denier, making them Epstein alarmists, overnight. To wit, this article from Tina Brown:





Elite media types have consistently abhorred the ‘right-wing conspiracy’ stench that hangs over all child trafficking and pedophilia content, but now they’re getting in the pool, seeming to unite all sides, as Epstein mania re-casts itself as yet another round of Trump despair.

The deep pattern of all this is that we refuse to see…the deep patterns. We want to see Good Daddy Who Will Save Us, and it is our own fault if we still believe in childish fantasies about deep state disclosures, various “releases,” and hero figures who will make sure “justice is served.”

They created all of it, the play, the stage, the drama—and we took the bait, again. But the strangest part of all this is that we still can’t see or hear what has been right out in the open for decades. Epstein was not a fringe figure—he was funding, and holding up, just about every academic, scientific, media, and literary circle and figure, like a royal court. Take, for example, the never discussed figure John Brockman, who lords (still) over the Epstein funded “Edge.org” with its endless dinners, events, awards, and think tanks, which literally has been a Who’s Who of …influential figures, from Stephen Pinker to Craig Venter to Brian Eno.

You can scroll around here and see the breathtaking reach of this Epstein-funded bore-fest.

Somebody should investigate this guy John Brockman, if they want to get to the bottom of the depressing truth, namely that Epstein is everybody, or they would say, everybody who is anybody. Where do we think all the sordid, secular, trans-humanist, futurist, AI and mechanical biology garbage culture we’re stuck in came from? It came from Epstein’s backers’ money, targeting thousands of inflated egos, to build a culture stripped of beauty, art, science, or hope.





Meanwhile, MAGA, since 2016 and the first Wikileaks drops. The DNC Files and The Podesta Files, fed on, and pushed, the myth that a reckoning was coming for the pedo-elites. We were all so blind we didn’t even, as we should have, notice that Assange was being marketed to us, by the very elite media we believed he arrived to bring to its knees. (Another subject for another time.)



Dammegard It.



The person I consider to be the world’s foremost analyst of modern magic, mass deception, and misdirection is Denmark’s Ole Dammegård. In 2017, he discovered that both of his parents were double agents, working for the NATO-CIA “Stay Behind” network, and their very family was part of their spy cover. That is the beginning of a true awakening about how many layers deep the matrix goes—how many layers of illusion, deception, and credulousness we each have to break before we can have even one toe on the border of reality. For Dammegård, it took him 37 years to “see” the lies he himself was born into, never mind the endless lies he has devoted himself to unraveling.

I’m not at all interested in joining the ranks of Trump haters, snobs, skeptics, etc., because that’s not my beat, and generally, both sides of that stuck war are in various ways blocking the real story, as well as the light. I like Dammegård for many reasons, including that he is not political, and not a hater. This keeps his lens clear.

“Turn your back on David Copperfield,” he urges, meaning, stop watching the disempowering magic show, expecting to get your freedom there—like gamblers thinking they can build an economic future from the inside of a casino.

MAGA gospel always held that Trump was only briefly mixed up with Epstein, but that as soon as he hit in a young woman at Mar A Lago, Trump banished him.

For some strange reason, nobody incorporated into their understanding of the story, Epstein, telling author and journalist Michael Wolff, in what was apparently up to 100 of recorded interviews, about his 10 year deep involvement with Trump.

Wolff, also author of the Trump expose book Fire and Fury, is admittedly a Trump hater, and has some explaining to do himself about his deep involvement with Epstein, but he is a classically trained journalist from an era of tape recorders, and yes—Epstein and Trump were “friends” for 10 years.

Wolff and former Condé Nast editorial director James Truman did this podcast on the subject in 2024, and it includes outtakes of Epstein speaking about Trump.



The head-spinning irony—one of them—is that Jeffrey Epstein unburdened his soul to Wolff, about how cold and ruthless he found Trump to be, and he felt himself to be a better man by some margin. Add to that the fact that you have the Trump loathing media elite camp, like Wolff, using Jeffrey Epstein’s voice from beyond the grave to decry Trump’s a-moral nature, while, we presume, Wolff at no point felt such revulsion for the pedophile and trafficker himself. One hundred hours of recordings?

Dinner here and dinner there, and introducing Epstein to a delighted Steve Bannon…they’re all in one massive set, one chess game.

Why, when Wolff was shown a dozen (sometimes he says 6, sometimes a dozen) photos of Trump with a semen stain on his pants surrounded by young girls—when Epstein pulls these photos out of a vault, does he think that moment is about Trump only? Why does he not scratch his head and say: “Gee, I wonder if Jeffrey Epstein is running a blackmail operation for Mossad, like Ben-Menashe said…That might be a bigger story than the sexual proclivities of Trump.”

Because: He’s a society journalist, and they write about people, not systems. They take down those who the system wants them to, when they want them to.

Still—his reporting does explode the myth that Trump and Epstein barely knew one another.

And this is precisely why most media led Trump loathing is so infuriating—they (Trump loathers in media) themselves lack moral compass. They themselves are indifferent to the crimes against children, they care nothing about surveillance, blackmail, who Robert Maxwell was, or anything else. They care about power, money, seduction, and fancy restaurants. I’ve known these people.

I did think it was interesting that Epstein repeatedly told Wolff he was afraid of Trump. He said he believed he was capable of anything.

Michael Wolff is no Ole Dammegård, but he is a seasoned reporter, and MAGA should have paid attention sooner.

Ryan Dawson, meanwhile, has compiled, through court documents, the Epstein client list:

From Larry C. Johnson:

(This above is a screen shot which is why it ends mid sentence.")

This is also a piece worth reading, from Political Ponerology, with which I concur:

Read it here.



This story is simple. Trump and Epstein were New York super alpha males together in the 90s. I was at times witness to this dark culture—not with those two, but men like them, who would have knocked over a chair at Elaine’s to make room at the power table if one of them walked in.

I’m going to go out on a limb and say that the way those men view women is symptomatic of a deep pathology that runs through all of American culture.

Seducing as many women as you can, lying, sadistic cheating, hurting people with no remorse, not viewing them as human—this is not normal for men. I believe that beneath it all, in the unspoken substrate, it was a homosexual culture.