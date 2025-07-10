The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
alwayscurious's avatar
alwayscurious
6h

what's the expression, it's a club and we ain't in it?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
MDickie's avatar
MDickie
6h

I’m tired of their entire coverup. I think Pam Bondi helped to lighten Epstein’s original cushy sentence in Florida since she was Attorney General then & now although she promised to release the files as soon as she got into office, all of a sudden there are no Epstein files while Kash & Bongino parrot the same message & say Epstein killed himself but witnesses heard screams that night. No wonder MAGA doesn’t trust any of the three any longer. If Trump is involved in this kind of behavior or was in the past, especially pertaining to children, he will lose the support of all of his supporters. And on the subject of Bondi this news just came out today, “The DOJ dropped its investigation into Pfizer for possible foreign bribery after Pam Bondi, who previously served as outside counsel for Pfizer, became Attorney General.” Hmmm…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
84 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Celia Farber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture