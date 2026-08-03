Vaccine TRUTH Breaks Through, Despite Billions In Propaganda: Vaccine Devastation Testimonies—Polly Tommey: "How Many Will It Take?" Gives Searing Testimony About Her Own Child And THOUSANDS MoreWorth Watching Every Minute; They Have NOTHING. Except "Covid Was Awful." Celia FarberAug 03, 202663228Share63228SharePreviousNext
Diatribe: The Soviet-founded company Google, who bought Youtube decades ago, had no issue "allowing" these very important, and very civilized, hearings/meetings/forum in the Senate now that the Republican party has the majority, but that corporation, who is an enemy of the human race, exerted extreme censorship against everyone and their brother for years, against people speaking about these topics, needle and the damage done and all the blatant studies and numbers against that indict the anti-human cult of organized medicine and pharmaceutical corporations.
Now they loosen the grip a little. Wise move for a for-profit company of mass espionage, promotion of mass poisoning and censorship, a company that should be destroyed on punitive damages alone, criminal penalties notwithstanding.
What a bunch of knuckle-dragging troglodytes are those stupid big tech executives and all their never-ending bullshit all the time. They should serve prison time in a zoo, with big animals overseeing them.
Hey now… Fauchi is the SCIENCE 🧪