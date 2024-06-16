Look What I Encountered On My Way To The Grocery Store
Outside The Courthouse On A Sunday Evening In Granada
I went out to buy cat food for Lewis this evening, and came upon these dancing people, at Plaza Nueva, in front of the Supreme Court house building here in Granada.
They caused such a feeling of unexpected joy and appreciation in my soul that tears came into my eyes.
This video is for all the Fathers, on Father’s day.
(And welcome to The Truth Barrier, Bobbo Sundgren.)
https://youtube.com/shorts/9ekkiTL-JJY?si=gnSztbuy0WLejUEa
I love this! How lucky that such joyful moments are right in your path! Ross and I have started having dance parties in our living room, just the two of us. Dancing is healing, I’m convinced!