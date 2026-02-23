🚨 BREAKING: Former UK Ambassador to the US Peter Mandelson has been ARRESTED over his leaks to Jeffrey Epstein, per multiple reports
Mandelson, who’s mentioned countless times in the Epstein files, was taken into custody at his London home for suspicion of misconduct in public
5:18 PM · Feb 23, 2026
Must read: https://sayerji.substack.com/p/the-switchboard-from-epstein-to-mandelson
This seems like fairly major retrenching in the UK.
Regime-change?
Appearance of regime change?
