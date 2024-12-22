Last 2 days, I got “entombed” again after some abandonment traumas, and made myself return to TRE (Trauma Release Exercises.) On day 2, today, I had a breakthrough, with this video in particular. Others did not work for me but this one did.

The exercise at the 5:27 mark set off involuntary sobbing, and nausea, which is exactly what we’re looking for. I feel a lot better—anxiety is way down, freeze is way down.

Try it if you feel “frozen.”

I also took two 3 minute ice baths, one each day, and that helped too.

Then I found something that interested me greatly. (Our Zoom starts in 40 mins btw, but let me just complete this…)

Dr. David Berceli, inventor of “TRE” or “trauma release exercises” explains at the top of this podcast how he discovered it.

Berceli was in war torn parts of the Middle East, trying to comfort small children who were shaking with fear. Older children had learned to repress the shaking. (Tremors) Adults said they did not tremor because they didn’t want the children to see they were afraid. Observing this, Berceli developed exercises for older humans to effectively discharge trauma from the muscles. It’s hard to imagine somatic trauma treatment at all, without Berceli and TRE. The first time I did them was in 2012. I want to do them more and more, and document the changes—work with people. Trauma is still the black sheep of healing. I expect that to change.

Here is a remarkable interview from 4 years ago, between Dr. David Berceli, Dr. Stephen Porges and Dr. Sue Carter, about how the role of love, compassion, and fear reduction in “medicine.”

Stunning.

What Dr. Carter says about Oxytocin matches Dr. Ken Stoller’s work. (Link to his short book from “Oxytocin: The Hormone of Healing and Hope,” and the tragic circumstance that caused him to explore it.)

Here is Dr. Stoller’s most recent book, “Incurable US.”

Post Covid has left humanity with frozen nervous systems, which can’t be brought back to life with de-tox or supplements alone. This is one of my favorite podcasts of all time.