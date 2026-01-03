Clip here.

If I were a (better) propagandist, in my blood, I’d charge off with either the American “right,” and pretend this is a late Freedom themed Christmas present to the long suffering people of Venezuela, or the American left, and express pure nauseous anti-imperialist rage, over the US led decapitation. The former deny all realities pertaining to economic usury-central bank driven world destruction and tyranny, the latter deny all realities pertaining to “Communist” regimes.

I despise de-contextualization, and have spent the morning absorbing reactions from various sides.

12 minutes ago I assumed the pro-Israel all the way Machado was a shoe in; Nine minutes ago I learned the real truth is way more eye wateringly shocking:



”It Wouldn't Cost Us Anything.”

There is a live press conference at the White House now, linked below.

Said 9 minutes ago, I heard a reporter ask President Trump if his administration has been in touch with opposition leader, Nobel Peace laureate Maria Corina Machado, and he replied: “No, we haven’t.” Then he took out the small, cold Trump scalpel, and calmly (think Mafio don) said Machado is a “very nice lady,” but would be hard pressed to govern Venezuela as she lacks the respect of the people. (Trump’s words.) Same reporter then asked if the US might govern Venezuela for a time, whereupon Trump with equal Godfather unflinchingness said: “Well, it wouldn’t cost us anything. The money’s coming right out of the ground.”

“We Keep It I Guess.”

Remember this?



Three weeks ago, the US seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, described by President Trump as “very large.”

In this same CNN clip, we see Maduro in a straw hat at a rally saying: “Don’t worry, be happy.”

When asked what would happen to the oil, Trump said calmly: “We keep it I guess.”

Would the correct word be “piracy?”

Is Maduro just playing the part of a Venezuelan dictator, now a kidnapped one facing narcotics charges in New York? I tend to believe they are all lashed together as one globo-pus, agreeing to play roles on the public stage. But I could be wrong.

My inner 8 year old boy wonders, if this Venezuela regime change was primarily because of Narco-terrorism, then, President Trump, why have you not seized Bill and Hillary Clinton from their beds (plural deliberate) and flown them to New York to face Pam Bondi’s platinum blond wrath?

I will understand when I grow up.

“I guess.”

I wished to listen to Venezuelans on the street, but this is hard to find. One does find footage of jubilation on the streets, (as linked above) and the American left should acknowledge WHY but likely won’t.

I get the feeling they don’t think actual people from other parts of the world are real.

If, however, you want the American left perspective, Jeffrey Sachs’ is factual, and though deeply alarmed, never histrionic:





A few more short takes:





(Note, some say it was not, in fact, the Chavez “mausoleum” that was bombed.)