Maduro says: “Good night. Happy New Year.”

Maduro has been seen in at least three different sets of clothes, different colors, since his capture. I’m not sure what it means, if anything.



Also, what does this thumbs up signify? That he is cooperating fully with the Trump administration?

First set of clothes—light grey, onboard USS Iwo Jima.

Here is a video with Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. She seems very calm. He again says, “Happy New Year.”

Delcy Rodriguez, Venezuela’s Vice President, is presumably the interim leader now. She has condemned the U.S. action as illegal and illegitimate, and demanded proof of life. She has also said she will cooperate with the U.S.

Theory that Rodriguez made a deal with the U.S:







Reactions of Venezuelans:



One more very moving clip (would not render a screen shot.)

Best Tweet! “Venezuelans free from the warmth of collectivism.”

Zohran Mamdani should meet with Venezuelans in New York, tomorrow. He should ask them what Venezuela has been like for the past 25 years, and sincerely repent of that idiotic comment about the “warmth of collectivism.”

But will he?

No.

He doesn’t get it. He’s set to a different clock altogether. They don’t teach the truth about communism at Bronx Science—trust me.

Watching these clips of Venezuelans so stunned and happy moved me to tears. The American left generally begrudges victims of communism, or maybe you want me to call it socialism, the simple right to happiness.

I think they ought to be able to acknowledge these elemental and understandable reactions without sacrificing their pet political ideals. Anything less than solidarity with the people of Venezuela strikes a paradoxical note of…colonialist snobbery.

Take note Mamdani.

You can improve conditions for New York street vendors and cabbies, and recognize the suffering the people of Venezuela have endured.

We have many different stories at play here; The one that interests me most is how the people of Venezuela feel.

It’s their moment—not ours.

