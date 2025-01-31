Share this postThe Truth BarrierMainstream Media Admits Massive Surge In Deaths Among Young Adults: Introduces A Post-Covid "Generational Despair," And Lists Everything Except mRNA As Contributing Factors Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreMainstream Media Admits Massive Surge In Deaths Among Young Adults: Introduces A Post-Covid "Generational Despair," And Lists Everything Except mRNA As Contributing Factors Same Article Says Drug Overdose Deaths Are Down, AND That Overdoses Are Part Of The Explanation For The Excess DeathsCelia FarberJan 31, 202529Share this postThe Truth BarrierMainstream Media Admits Massive Surge In Deaths Among Young Adults: Introduces A Post-Covid "Generational Despair," And Lists Everything Except mRNA As Contributing Factors Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore136ShareArticle here.29Share this postThe Truth BarrierMainstream Media Admits Massive Surge In Deaths Among Young Adults: Introduces A Post-Covid "Generational Despair," And Lists Everything Except mRNA As Contributing Factors Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore136SharePrevious
Finally the cure for bad health is to completely ignore all MSM.
They are trying to pre-program us to accept the ludicrous notion that kids and healthy active adults having sudden-death heart attacks is and always has been 100% normal, and no way no how has anything to do with the billions of Covid doses they jammed into the arms of millions of people. It’s this that, that, those, these, and this. But anything but this:
https://tritorch.com/degradation/!!!StudyShowsCOVIDInjectionsCauseMyocarditisOnALargeScaleJanuary2024.png
The NIH, CDC, and FDA have made it so strokes, heart attacks, neurological diseases, and death are normalized standard expectations since the injection was rolled out.
All in the name of preventing coughs, sneezes, fever, and sniffles.
In case someone hasn't caught on yet: mankind is the disease they are trying to eradicate.
There are many more examples of this heart attack normalization pre-programming here:
https://tritorch.substack.com/p/children-having-heart-attacks-the
We cannot let them get away with covering-up their genocide and normalizing child death as they did with autism. Please share this article to get the word out—Outside of divine intervention, only stampedes of aware righteous outrage directly to your local “lawmakers” can stop this monstrous evil in its tracks, and I’m pretty sure Jesus is hoping we’ll solve this nihilistic sickness on our own. He did imbue us with such power, after-all, and likely for a good reason. Lets go to work.