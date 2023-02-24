Make It Yourself—A New Truth Barrier Series: Home Made Tooth Paste
Commercial Toothpaste contains endocrine disruptors, carcinogens and even dioxin! THAT I did not know.
I’ve not used commercial toothpaste for years, but I did use it occasionally, maybe if I was traveling, ran out of healthy toothpaste, etc. After watching this video, I will never touch the stuff again.
This new series: “Make It Yourself” will drop in now and then.
