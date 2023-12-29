Via Pharma Files By Aussie 17:



“In a press conference initiated by the Muslim Consumer's Association (PPIM) in Malaysia on Dec 28, 2023, a collective voice of concern was raised about the safety and efficacy of the current COVID-19 vaccines being administered. The call for the immediate recall of these vaccines comes amidst growing reports of adverse effects from consumers and medical professionals alike.”

“Dr. Kenny Yong, a COVID-19 survivor and medical doctor involved in vaccine sales and distribution, emphatically stated, "This product isn't just a bad product, but indeed must be called back, or withdrawn, for evaluation or feedback or a total review or withdrawal." Dr. Yong expressed his concerns based on personal experiences with his patients. “Indeed, patients call me saying, 'Doc, you injected me with 3 doses, and now I've got COVID for the 4th time.’ This feedback isn't just from any doctor speaking casually or someone purposely anti-vaccine. This product, after four years of feedback and product reviews, genuinely has a bad track record; there are various side effects and issues.”

“Another speaker, noted for involvement in international drug trials and advisory roles with the WHO, emphasized the gravity of the situation: "Our people are dying. Everywhere we see people are dying, most of them are suffering, they cannot work." The speaker raised profound questions about the position of political figures regarding the vaccines. "After we know that these vaccines bring significant harm, after knowing that, the politicians don't see, do they? And now the world has come to know that this vaccine is not safe, vaccines are not safe; they should be stopped immediately and are being used under emergency situations, which means they are still being studied."

“The press conference also heard a grim recap of the concerns expressed by a religious Muslim leader, Ustaz Noor Azman "…today we have a lot of complaints from people who are feeling very sick now. Some of them are somewhat okay. Some of them cannot work at all. Some of them have even died," highlighting escalating concerns post-vaccination mandates.”



