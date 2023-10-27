Mark Crispin Miller: Netanyahu's Two Genocides Are Consistent With Globalism's Utter Ruthlessness
New Propaganda Rockets Shatter "Left" and "Right" As Lies Grow More Absurd And Threadbare
“There is one thing that’s new about this latest propaganda drive since January, 2020. Whereas the others all united what we (very loosely) call “the left” (along with certain sectors of the GOP) against the “far-right” bogey, this one has abruptly split that gross alliance, as both parties—Trump et al. included—and the “liberal media” have (predictably…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.