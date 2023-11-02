Martin Luther King Jr.'s Daughter Stops Amy Schumer From Using Her Father's Name To Support Israel's Conduct Right Now: "I Am Certain He Would Call For Israel's Bombing Of Palestinians To Cease."
"Certainly My Father Was Against Antisemitism, as Am I."
“After comedian Amy Schumer posted a video featuring clips of Martin Luther King Jr. speaking in support of Israel and denouncing antisemitism, his daughter Bernice King felt compelled to clarify what her father’s stance would be on the war between Israel and Hamas.
"Amy: Certainly, my father was against antisemitism, as am I," Bernice King wrote in a th…
