The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Barbara Doyle's avatar
Barbara Doyle
3h

I really found your upfront apology for getting something wrong so refreshing and honest. Wish more folks were secure enough to do that. Also, while admitting this error you performed a veery instructive and useful example of how the media/hollywood are so adept at first making their targets successful, then destroying them to teach a lesson and then resurrecting them for further abuse while they perform another desired outcome. The love of lesbians is so apparent and the de-womnizing hatred of women is right there for anyone to see if they care to open their eyes. Thanks Celia.

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NewZealandDoc's avatar
NewZealandDoc
4h

Personally I never found her funny. There are very few genuinely funny and witty people. Celebrity culture is not doing anybody any good except by way of distraction.

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