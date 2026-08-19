It’s mightily important to be the first to admit when you were “wrong.” I put the words in quotes because I’m interested in “fruitful errors,” and this subject is not as trivial as it might appear.

Yesterday, I was, inexplicably, to some of you, compelled to insist that Rosie O’Donnell is genuinely funny, or at least that I thought that first monologue was funny.

Some of you told me to kick rocks. I almost called my uncle Jerry, who is a performing comedian, still, at 85, to ask him if I had lost my ear. Didn't get around to it.

Today I watched the next monologue—night two of the Kimmel creature’s show—was shocked almost at how abysmal it was.

Gone was the Rosie who actually brought aspects of the living world with living people (Ireland) to us, with great mimicry—now, on night two— a strange, stiff woman in blue prison-like garb, waiting not one minute to harpoon Trump, with the un-funny line:



”I couldn’t have done it without you sweetie. You brought me back, just like you did with fascism and the measles.”

Which would make her…on par with fascism and measles?

See the humiliation ritual?

In any case, I felt the need to face-flop—this is what this piece is, for starters.

It was really bad.

Sterile, not funny at all; And the 3 year old child, belting out the song “Let It Go” from Frozen?

Digression ahead—

Please Understand What Frozen Is (Or At Least I Think This is What It Is)

The Disney movie Frozen —this need to be said— is a reference, I believe, to the advanced British occultist Somerset Belenoff, who performed a spell in a castle with Jimmy Page once, turning everything to ice, which she then exploded, including a man’s hand, and a glass eye, in a spell that frightened even the super-occultist Page. Lest you think I’m dredging the conspiracy lake bottom, this was told on the record, to Melody Maker, by Led Zeppelin manager Peter Grant—details in the link above, and critical passage here:

More about Belenoff, a third cousin to Queen Elizabeth ll and allegedly a great granddaughter to Grigori Rasputin.

Frozen

I did watch it, some years ago. It made me uncomfortable.

I might get an earful from Led Zeppelin fans, but it seems Stairway to Heaven is about Belenoff.

It should worry parents if their children want to watch a movie hundreds of times; That’s a spell.

But…who knows, maybe it’s just another Disney movie about a princess.

End of digression—

The O’Donnell Resurrection

Back to the mea culpa:

I see the error of my enthusiasm yesterday. I don’t see O’Donnell as malignant, still, but I do see her as a controlled trauma agent for the media (illuminati.)

She lost me at “measles,” but when Donald Trump openly threatens (which he did) to revoke her American citizenship, he does express—yes—fascism. That’s a violation of the constitution. If he said it hyperbolically, it’s still just as bad.

Between them, (O’Donnell and Trump) they’re opposite poles of the control grid, fueling each other, re-inforcing American self hate and ugliness.

I “hate” neither of them.

Tranquilo.



Seeing The Pattern: A Fruitful Error

As I pondered what got into me yesterday, thoughts began to emerge that transcended this uninteresting, unimportant question of whether O’Donnell is funny or not.

She can be—I wasn’t wrong about that. And it’s healthy to cross political lines to ponder art. I love Arthur Miller as a writer, for example, and he was a communist.

What I was wrong about was assuming O’Donnell was not mind-controlled, and wholly overtaken by the media apparatus,’ sporting its rigid moralistic party lines. How could I have thunk that?

Never mind—it led to something.

Think me mad but I suddenly saw, so clearly, the pattern.

It’s a Masonic pattern, actually: A celebrity rises, often from “nothing,” always after a traumatic childhood marked by traumatic loss. (O’Donnell’s mother died when she was 10, and her Irish Catholic father made sure nobody ever mentioned the mother again—she was erased from memory.)

On the wings of the repressed trauma, in O’Donnell’s case, she could only invoke her mother’s death if she could make a joke about it in the house.

How they make celebrities: They climb the ladder, they achieve success, they are anointed. Fame is 100% conditional, which means, in effect, there can be no art in America, not anymore.

“Art?” A talk show host?

Yeah. It’s an art form. A dead one.

Now, she was a very good, charming, ebullient talk show host, whose audience was housewives—not glamorous people.

She had the ace card—she was gay.

Double ace card, she was afraid to come out, and remained closeted for years while famous.

By the time she came out, it caused a moral rapture of approval, and she ascended to the stratosphere of the untouchable, like Ellen DeGeneres, who told Larry King, after decades of friendship with Rosie, that she did “not know her” and they were not friends.

This caused a mortal wound for Rosie O’Donnell, understandably.

I actually figured all this out yesterday: How they play these figures against each other, “murder” them, and then bring them back.

Lesbians And Media

Notice another pattern: American media will anoint lesbians, readily.

They can be funny if they want. Despite being women, they can be voiced—have voices, and the voices can be intelligent.

They can even be “fat” if they want. Or, like Rachel Maddow, they can be mirthless scolds who are consistently and murderously wrong about everything, and become billionaires.

Ellen DeGeneres, it turned out, was possessed, playing the part of an avuncular, witty aunt who likes to dance. By the time her evil came to light, she was in the Cotswolds driving around on a tractor, cursing.

But Rosie’s pattern was different:

She was sacrificed—cast out—and replaced by Red Queen Whoopie Goldberg, who hated her, and still holds a mysterious grudge her ABC bosses, insanely, have to defer to, while paying her millions.

Unclear what exactly Rosie’s deadly offense was but it is noted that she had a spat with Goldberg on the air and cut to a commercial when Goldberg was mid-sentence.

O’Donnell mocked Donald Trump, before he was President, which set off their 20 year feud, which 60 Minutes Australia did a segment about.

I think it was an unfortunate turn, for her, but I now see that by doing this, she was acting out a bloodsport vendetta, which would come in handy later, when she would be resurrected.

Now she is a performing circus bull who may have her audience back only if she gores Trump. And it’s in those moments she stops being funny, like a guitar suddenly going out of tune.

She is not very good at being woke but she is clearly tyrannized by her own children.

Trump calling Rosie fat was very depressing, for all women, I should think for MAGA women too.

The CIA-led “feminist movement” of the 1970s did not make it one iota safer for a woman on American television to be overweight, after 50 years. But exceptions were made for lesbians—as exceptions are always made for lesbians. They’re like the Queen on a chessboard, who can move in all directions. Only gay men are more protected as a species.

Being an out of the closet lesbian on TV during this era accorded Nelson Mandela status, in a flash, unleashing the American public’s self-love, as it experienced itself as a battering ram against bigotry and oppression.

O’Donnell plays on this, unforgivably, for an artist. It’s like cheat-cubes.

She knows her masters.

The American lesbian, then—a safe house where the detested actual heterosexual woman has been bypassed—and in the sphere of the new de-woman-ed woman, the men (mostly gay) who run television, could operate new puppets who could be counted on to push the LGBTQ liberation agenda.

And Diddy/Epstein. (DeGeneres.) Adoption. Surrogacy.

Vaccines. Contempt for the working classes. Trump loathing. And, in Maddow’s case, even indefensible” wars,” and even genocide.

Rachel Maddow and Jimmy Kimmel, as Covid laid bare, are actually real fascists, in their dark souls.

When O’Donnell calls Trump a “rapist and a pedophile,” it rings hollow, unless and until she aims the same condemnation at all her Hollywood friends, and enemies. And she never does.

For that we turn to Roseanne Barr—who they sacrificed spectacularly, so many years ago.

Now you see the fame/sacrifice pattern.

But what else is in Rosie’s pattern?

Why do I call it Masonic?



Because she was, at the peak of her fame, sacrificed, symbolically placed in a career coffin. After a number of years of exile, and contemplating her fatal missteps against the ORDER, (O’Donnell decried the Iraq war, questioned 9/11, and condemned the coverup of the extreme sexual abuse, by the entertainment industry, of the Menendez brothers—) they begin to make plans to resurrect her. To raise her from the symbolic coffin, with a resurrection ritual.

She is by this time living in Ireland—likely not for the reasons she cites, being afraid of Trump’s America, but likely because she knew too much about Diddy, DeGeneres, and all of them. Because Rosie, contrary to some comments here yesterday, is not, from what I can tell, a sexual “degenerate.”

She gets a call from Kimmel, a king of the blood kingdom, a cardinal bully. He invites her back, to guest host his show, for one week.

It is pre-ordained that her “re-faming” as she calls it, will be a success. “America loves a comeback,” they say. What I see is Masons breaking in their best horses, by a) fame accorded, b) fall/sacrifice/humiliation/ruin c) resurrection, which brings back the old horse, newly traumatized and obedient.

So Rosie, on the second night, runs measles propaganda for them, fused with anti-Trump-ism, and it’s like a glitch. Stiff, not funny.

But she gave them what they wanted.

And now the monotony of the “liberal” (fascist) media elites vs. tedious MAGA influencers will explode over the fields and through the valleys, with little or no variation, with O’Donnell as cannon fodder, or as woke mascot—both protheses for living limbs no longer there.