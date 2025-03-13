Measles Op Escalates: The Atlantic Sends A Reporter To Target And Harass Texas Mennonite Community, And Father Of 6 Year Old Who Died
Wildly condescending article by Tom Bartlett here. The child, he reports, died of pneumonia. (But because of or due to measles, he says.)
And here’s one more shockingly bad article in The Atlantic, very preachy and uptight, by David Frum.
We can expect 100,000 more almost identically written scolding screeds in the years ahead.
The authors will produce them, week in and week out, as though all the other identical ones had not been published, and their anti-anti-vaxx points are hitting some kind of target out there.
Who reads The Atlantic?
Nobody.
Actually, lots of people read The Atlantic. The same people who believe that the NY Times is all the news fit to print, or that PBS is the source of true narratives.
This is the army they are trying to create to thwart the movement toward transparency and honest government and science. Judging how hateful these people can be (who put up signs in their yards that "hate has no home here") they have some success in creating a radical, hateful vanguard that can be unleashed to attack those who wish the truth to prevail.
I don’t care if 12 million people read The Atlantic. If there is a difference of opinion over measles, bird flu, covid, etc., Americans should have freedom of choice as to whether or not to take the vaccination.