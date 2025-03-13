Wildly condescending article by Tom Bartlett here. The child, he reports, died of pneumonia. (But because of or due to measles, he says.)

And here’s one more shockingly bad article in The Atlantic, very preachy and uptight, by David Frum.

We can expect 100,000 more almost identically written scolding screeds in the years ahead.

The authors will produce them, week in and week out, as though all the other identical ones had not been published, and their anti-anti-vaxx points are hitting some kind of target out there.

Who reads The Atlantic?

Nobody.