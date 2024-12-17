Clip #1 here.

Jon Stewart and Bernie Sanders discuss how even leftists like themselves get “dog-piled” in the RFK Jr. era, for conceding anything he says.

It’s all resulting in a Divine Comedy effect: The New Left=Rabidly pro carcinogenic food dyes and other excitotoxins for children, pro-fluoride in water, pro-100s of vaccines for babies, pro-GMO, toxic agriculture, dead fish, dead rivers—anything Bobby is against they are now for. And I say: Smile, hold the door, and say : ‘After you.’ Let them continue to define themselves for all the world to see, and let them continue to alienate their own. Let them become the party of red dye and fluoride and vaccines and brain damage, and then let them work it all out between themselves.

Far from us.

[This post is not about RFK Jr. and Israel.]