Media Mobs RFK. Jr Upon Arrival To Capitol Hill Screaming Out Provocations Demanding He Bless The Polio 'Vaccine,' Abortion, Vaxx School Mandates, or Vaccines Not...
...Being Cause Of Autism. Trump Says He Is A 'Big Believer' In Polio Vaccines, And That RFK Jr. Will Be "Much Less Radical Than You Think."
Jon Stewart and Bernie Sanders discuss how even leftists like themselves get “dog-piled” in the RFK Jr. era, for conceding anything he says.
It’s all resulting in a Divine Comedy effect: The New Left=Rabidly pro carcinogenic food dyes and other excitotoxins for children, pro-fluoride in water, pro-100s of vaccines for babies, pro-GMO, toxic agriculture, dead fish, dead rivers—anything Bobby is against they are now for. And I say: Smile, hold the door, and say : ‘After you.’ Let them continue to define themselves for all the world to see, and let them continue to alienate their own. Let them become the party of red dye and fluoride and vaccines and brain damage, and then let them work it all out between themselves.
Far from us.
[This post is not about RFK Jr. and Israel.]
It's really that the establishment wants nothing to do with reform. They want to maintain the status quo and the money flow. RFK Jr. is seen as a threat to that.
Personally, I AM anti-vaxx, completely, and do not believe we need a polio vaxx, even though as best as I can recall, I was given that in my youth. But certainly the so-called childhood vaccine schedule needs to be abolished, IMO.
Also, when Trump puts the polio vaccine in the public light, that prompts people to investigate that vaccine. And when they do, they will find out what a giant scam it is.