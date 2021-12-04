Medical Journal Article: Vaccinated NO LESS INFECTIOUS Than Unvaccinated
Jordan Peterson Tweet Goes Viral, As Party-Liners Argue Nobody Ever Said Vaccines Reduce Transmission
(Transmission of what exactly, I do not know. SARS Cov 2 is an In Siloco and Intra-Silico phenomenon for which Christian Drosten fashioned a PCR “test.” People are getting themselves tested for events that took place in computers. That story here. )
Meanwhile…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.