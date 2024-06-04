Share this postMeet Samceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherMeet Sam"Do not mistake the consequences of abuse for who you are."Celia FarberJun 04, 202470Share this postMeet Samceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther16Share“If you are not seen as a child, you don’t even know you’re real.”70Share this postMeet Samceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther16SharePreviousNext
What a deeply insightful and helpful realization! And how many of us were ever recognized for our precious uniqueness, and not as unconscious ego extensions of our parents?
My mother, as beautiful and kind as she was, had her ideas of what she wanted in a son and she was in competition with her married high school friends in a small town in PA. So I endured the painful practice of comparison and the absolute requirement for success within a closed system.
Oh my... the most powerful testimony of compassion and forgiveness of self I've ever heard. We are all walking each other home.