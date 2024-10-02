Champagne Joshi posted this on X. His Tweet is here.

They’re British.

Tavistock?



It gets worse: A rendition of L. Cohen’s Hallelujah promoting having the “new jab.”



At least he’s safely dead.

I truly wonder how they got the rights, if they did.

I will return to reports from North Carolina tomorrow, and none of us are in a mood for this, but I could not believe my ears and had to share it.

If you have any words of consolation for humanity this evening, please don’t hold back.

How can this possibly have happened?

It seems to me this family all got possessed together, somehow.



