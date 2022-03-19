Meeting On The Fatima Bridge: Catholics and Non Catholics-- Commentary By Simon Miles
"It is necessary to examine this topic without treating it as so holy that it cannot be questioned, nor so marginal that it doesn't matter."
The Fatima events are a very strange business. There is a certain critical perspective which has rarely been brought to analysing the topic because of the unusual position it occupies: for those within the Catholic Church, the events are part of the furniture and treated with, at the very least, a holy respect. Outside the Catholic Church, no one is par…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.