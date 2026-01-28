Some notes and reflections:

The film was made in what in film land surely is known as “no time flat.”

I’m a mess of trapped gratitudes— a burning wish to make sure the fleet of angels are properly thanked. (As they are in the credits, but credits are only a beginning.)

I’m especially happy it all happened during the end of the world “winter storm” in NYC, because the snow banks put me in touch with my thawing heart, less numb now. On the subway (what was I listening to? A yes, Nana Mouskouri) I finally wept.

(I am cauterizing these comments to this preview post.)

In Peter, all our projections for redemption were bound.

Now that he is what we wrongly call “gone,” many of us are experiencing a flashback, mind and heart film of decades reeling backward, and first tears that are more complex than the tears of grief for a person in one’s actual day to day life.

He was that actual person of course to his family, and after the screening last night I got the emails I had so hoped for, from Siggi and Max Duesberg.

Without revealing their emotions, without due permission, I will just say that the things they wrote told me that we got him right.

I was aiming away from the avatar/persona and toward the human being.

Crew (editor, producer) Emily and Skip Duff got it at every hairpin turn. After I left on the last night thinking we were finished, they stayed awake till 4 am adding things I didn’t even realize they had heard me ask for.

I expect it will all flow “backwards” now; This German name will no longer be of use to you-know-who as a scapegoat, so we can smile, cry, remember, honor, or whatever we wish.

Many of the clips were provided by the one and only Joan Shenton. Photos were provided by Joan, as well as Max and Siggi Duesberg. Home footage via David Steele. And lots more—in the credits.

Coming soon—in 40 mins. Link.

Mary Holland, CHD, Joan Shenton, Bob Leppo