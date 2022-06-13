Mike Adams: Looking at this is shocking: This is being found in people who have "died suddenly"
"They're not blood clots. They're engineered bio-structures"
(Warning: Very gruesome image in this post.)
I just listened to this shattering interview Mike Adams did with Harrison Smith, reporting on what Adams calls “bio-structures,” removed from deceased people’s arteries, given to him by a mortician.
Later he interviews an ER physician whose voice had to be concealed, who speaks of the despair of ER physicians,…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.